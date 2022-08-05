FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 3,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,408. FONAR has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FONAR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

