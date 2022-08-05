Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires 3,882 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738,199. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

