Forefront Analytics LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 369,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,777,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 163,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,770. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.62.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.