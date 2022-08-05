Forefront Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.31. The company has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.