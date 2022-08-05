Forefront Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 0.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,343,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 139,310 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 104.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 101,895 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:SURF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. 13,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.61. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 5th.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

