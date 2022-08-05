Forefront Analytics LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.8% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,128,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 558,949 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,850,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,894,000 after purchasing an additional 156,280 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,020,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 428,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.