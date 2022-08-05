Forefront Analytics LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $38,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.24. 285,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,544,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

