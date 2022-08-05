Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,307. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

