Forsta AP Fonden Has $28.71 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.13 and a 200 day moving average of $446.13. The company has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

