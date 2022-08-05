Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 24,400 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after buying an additional 761,375 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. 340,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,143,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

