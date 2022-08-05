Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.27. 30,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.99 and its 200-day moving average is $216.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

