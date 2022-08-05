Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.47. 268,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,167. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

