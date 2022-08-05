Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,900 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $195.72. The stock had a trading volume of 66,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,515. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $171.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

