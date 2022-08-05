Forsta AP Fonden Sells 8,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. 228,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,817. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

