Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.01.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 290,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 79.59% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock worth $3,528,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 388.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 442.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 391.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after buying an additional 1,608,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after buying an additional 1,562,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $367,905,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

