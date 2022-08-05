Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.01.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.97. 372,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 79.59%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,902 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.



