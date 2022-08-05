Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

