Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $11.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.05. 663,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,341. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

