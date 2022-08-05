Franklin Resources Inc Purchases 1,968,504 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,019,699.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $238,580.15.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

