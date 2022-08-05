Freemont Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 31.7% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,670 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 588.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MaxCyte



MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

