Freemont Management S.A. Invests $424,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. State Street Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after purchasing an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,152,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,078,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries Price Performance

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $99.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.