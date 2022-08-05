Freemont Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after purchasing an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 195.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,642,000 after buying an additional 942,128 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $74,164,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $60,113,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $42,728,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.12.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.77.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

