Freemont Management S.A. Takes $256,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Crocs by 19.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 44.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,513.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,513.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Trading Down 10.7 %

CROX opened at $69.08 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

