Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $51.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSNUY. HSBC lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($52.06) to €52.50 ($54.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.57) to €33.30 ($34.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.80) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.08) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FSNUY stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.11. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.