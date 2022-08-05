Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $51.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSNUY. HSBC lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($52.06) to €52.50 ($54.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.57) to €33.30 ($34.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.80) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.08) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FSNUY stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.11. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

