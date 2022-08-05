Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontdoor updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Frontdoor stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 1,602,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Frontdoor by 31.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 137,911 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 135.0% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 575.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

