Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 29th. set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FPE opened at €24.60 ($25.36) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.64. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($38.56) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($46.19).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

