Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fulcrum Therapeutics will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 25,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,876. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $328.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.57.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 25,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $203,130.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after buying an additional 35,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 180.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 152,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 107.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 115,993 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

