Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FFHL opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

About Fuwei Films

(Get Rating)

See Also

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.