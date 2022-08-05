FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Decreased by Analyst

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRMY. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.