FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cochlear Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cochlear in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63.

Cochlear Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $94.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

