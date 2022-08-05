Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Trading Down 4.2%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 243,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 294,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.
Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.