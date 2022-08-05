Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Trading Down 4.2%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 243,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 294,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

About Galiano Gold

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,653,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of Galiano Gold worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

