GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 27th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

GAMCO Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $20.97 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $555.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Investors

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 157.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 12.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

