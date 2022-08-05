GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 27th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
GAMCO Investors Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $20.97 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $555.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
About GAMCO Investors
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
