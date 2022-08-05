GamerCoin (GHX) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $247,833.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00620339 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015277 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About GamerCoin
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 444,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
GamerCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.