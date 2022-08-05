GameStop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 238,593 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average daily volume of 123,035 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,526,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 83,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:GME traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. 419,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,163,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. GameStop has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of -0.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

