Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Tigress Financial from $208.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.
Garmin Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.19. 8,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,493. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22. Garmin has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
