Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Tigress Financial from $208.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.19. 8,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,493. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22. Garmin has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Insider Activity

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.