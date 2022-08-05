Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 374,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Gartner worth $38,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,045 shares of company stock worth $524,584 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Shares of IT stock opened at $293.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

