Gartner, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $8.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.08. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

IT opened at $293.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.83. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Gartner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,045 shares of company stock worth $524,584. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

