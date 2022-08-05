Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 65504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$25.59 million and a PE ratio of -140.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

