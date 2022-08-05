GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is Aspex Management HK Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,101 shares during the period. GDS accounts for approximately 12.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 4.16% of GDS worth $305,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GDS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in GDS by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 15,999.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,836 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,027,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 430,113 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in GDS by 479.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 84,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 10,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

