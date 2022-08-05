Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
Shares of GENC opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a PE ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.95.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter.
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
