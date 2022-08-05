Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GENC opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a PE ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,366,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

