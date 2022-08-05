Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Generac updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GNRC traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. Generac has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.71.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Generac by 410.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 27.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

