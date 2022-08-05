Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at Truist Financial

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $424.71.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded up $5.53 on Thursday, hitting $249.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,992. Generac has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Generac by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

