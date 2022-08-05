Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58.

About Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans.

