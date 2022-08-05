GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $241,689.54 and approximately $106.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064039 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

