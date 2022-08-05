GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $241,689.54 and approximately $106.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003992 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130400 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033499 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064039 BTC.
GeoDB Profile
GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.
Buying and Selling GeoDB
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars.
