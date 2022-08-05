GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Shares Down 8.4%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.87. 48,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 15,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.