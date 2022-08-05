Ghost Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,135.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. Ghost has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1,135.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,231.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062886 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,171,475 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.