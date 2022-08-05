Gildan Activewear Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

GIL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,141.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

