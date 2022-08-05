Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.35-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.57 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.35-6.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,034,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,969,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,922,000 after acquiring an additional 430,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,638,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,884,000 after purchasing an additional 225,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.