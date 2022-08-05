Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 600 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.35) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday. set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($7.60) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.07) price target on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 577.69 ($7.08).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 460.05 ($5.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,483.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 461.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 465.06.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

