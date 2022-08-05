Glenn A. Eisenberg Sells 32,100 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,660. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.18 and a 200-day moving average of $256.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

